Netball World Cup 2019: England beat Scotland to progress in Liverpool

England beat Scotland in their last meeting at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

England progressed to the second preliminary round at the Netball World Cup with a 70-34 win over Scotland.

Scotland, ranked seventh in the world, failed to match the quality of the Roses, whose 36-year-old shooter Rachel Dunn scored 49 goals from 52 shots.

England, the Commonwealth champions, have two wins from two matches and will secure top spot in Group D if they beat Samoa on Sunday (11:00 BST).

A win for Scotland against Uganda (11:25 BST) will see them go through.

The top three teams from each of the groups move into the second preliminary round.

If Scotland lose against Uganda, a team ranked one place above them, their progression could depend on goal difference or England's result.

The Thistles won their opener against Samoa on Friday and they have never been higher in the world rankings coming into this World Cup.

But England, third in the world and 2015 bronze medallists, showed why they are one of the favourites for the title in Liverpool.

Tracey Neville made several changes from their first match with Dunn starting in attack, and the Roses stalwart impressed throughout - keeping a 100% scoring record until the back end of the second quarter.

Thistles coach Gail Parata made 20 changes to her on-court line-up during the match, attempting different combinations to stifle England.

But it was to no avail as the Roses punished every mistake, scoring 20 times from turnovers and restricting Scotland to only 14 second half goals.

However, England will now be sweating on the fitness of defender Layla Guscoth who pulled up injured after 11 minutes and left the Liverpool Arena to receive treatment.

"We saw her walk off which is a positive," Neville told Sky Sports. "We haven't seen her yet but we will let you know when we have further news."

