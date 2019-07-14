Netball World Cup 2019: England thrash Samoa to top group D

Serena Guthrie (left) was made England captain for the World Cup

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

England ended the first preliminary stage of the Netball World Cup with a 90-24 win over Samoa to finish top of Group D.

The Roses were in charge throughout, leading by 32 goals at half-time.

At 14th in the rankings, Samoa are 11 places below England and although they showed quality in the third quarter of the match, they soon faded again.

England now progress to the second stage as one of six teams in Group G, which starts on Monday.

The top two from that group will progress to the semi-final stage.

