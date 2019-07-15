Netball World Cup 2019: Scotland lose as South Africa go level with England

Scotland could not end their losing run in Liverpool

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

South Africa further dented Scotland's hopes of a top-eight finish at the Netball World Cup with a 66-38 victory in Liverpool.

Goal shooter Lenize Potgieter racked up 30 goals for South Africa.

Emma Barrie and Bethan Goodwin scored 10 and 18 goals, respectively, for Scotland.

Having played four games in as many days, the Thistles have a rest day on Tuesday before Wednesday's match against Jamaica.

They will complete their second-stage matches on Thursday against Trinidad & Tobago but by that point they may be consigned to looking for a ninth-place finish at best.

Scotland head coach Gail Parata had urged her players to find greater consistency in the wake of Sunday's nine-goal defeat by Uganda.

With results from the first stage of the preliminaries counting in the second stage, Scotland began the match with defeats by England and Uganda already making a top-four finish in the six-team group a tall order.

South Africa were three points behind early in the match, perhaps feeling the effects of their epic tie on Sunday, when they edged out the world's second-highest ranked team, Jamaica, 55-52.

However, with a world-class shooter in Australia-based Potgieter, they recovered swiftly and led 15-10 after the first quarter.

Scotland's combative veteran goal keeper Hayley Mulheron switched roles with goal defence Emily Nicholls for a period in the second quarter.

However, most of the attacks were towards Scotland's net and by half-time they trailed 32-20.

South Africa coach Norma Plummer withdrew 30-goal Potgieter and her 100% accuracy for the resumption of play, with Sigrid Burger her replacement.

She was faultless in the third quarter, with 15 goals from 15 attempts, as South Africa led 49-32 after 45 minutes.

Scotland finished the game with a 17-6 reverse in the final quarter, the 28-point difference in the final score reflecting the gulf between the nations.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.