Netball World Cup 2019: Big wins for Australia and New Zealand on day five

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July

The arena in Liverpool was transformed overnight as two courts became one - a sign that we are getting to the business end of the Netball World Cup.

The 12 best teams at the tournament are playing off to seal a place in the last four as the second preliminary round continued.

Here's all you need to know about what happened in Liverpool on day five on Tuesday.

The story of Tuesday's matches

Northern Ireland are still without a win in Group F after losing 77-28 to New Zealand, while England and Scotland had a rest day along with the other teams in Group G.

The Silver Ferns are guaranteed a place in the semi-finals and will be joined by 11-time world champions Australia, who look like they could upset the Roses' hopes of claiming a first World Cup.

The Diamonds completed a 74-25 demolition of Malawi, continuing the dominant form that has helped the world number one side reach more than double their opponents' scores in all but one of their matches.

But the Diamonds will face their biggest test so far when they take on New Zealand on Thursday.

The top two sides from groups F and G will reach the semi-finals.

The bottom sides from the first group stage are competing for 13th to 16th places - Fiji beat Singapore 71-56, while Samoa defeated Sri Lanka 65-55.

In the day's late game, Zimbabwe beat Barbados 66-41. If Zimbabwe defeat Malawi on Thursday, they will earn a place in the fifth/sixth play-off.

What's coming up on day six?

Wednesday sees England and Scotland return to court, with the Roses top of the group and on track to secure a semi-final spot.

Tracey Neville's side play Trinidad & Tobago at 15:00 BST and BBC Two coverage begins at 14:45.

The Thistles - who are bottom of the group - have a more difficult challenge as they take on world number two side Jamaica at 17:00.

South Africa are level with England on six points and play Uganda in the last match of the day at 19:00.

In the morning session, Sri Lanka face Fiji (09:00) and Singapore play Samoa (11:00).

You can watch games live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app.

Here comes the sun

Netball supporters will come out whatever the weather, but they were treated to sunshine in the fan zone on Tuesday.

They also got the chance to pose for photos with the World Cup trophy and meet England players Rachel Dunn and Jade Clarke.

England wing attack Chelsea Pitman put her day off to good use with a bit of photo editing.

Some people at the fan park were already prepared for England and Scotland's return to action with "netball nails".

But the award for outfit of the day surely has to go to this Australia ball carrier.

