Netball World Cup 2019: Scots aim to retain last-eight hopes

Scotland face "a big challenge" against Jamaica as they seek to keep their Netball World Cup hopes alive, according to Lynsey Gallagher.

Three consecutive defeats leave the Scots needing victory on Wednesday to stand any chance of securing a top-eight finish.

"I think it's a big challenge, a big ask. But we go out to win and compete in every single game," said Gallagher.

"The positive thing to take from it is how far we've come since 2018.

"We do have our targets, we're obviously very disappointed."

Scotland opened their World Cup account with victory over Samoa before suffering defeats to England, Uganda and South Africa to leave them bottom of Group G.

'Scotland's young guns'

Facing the team ranked second in the world rankings [at 17:00 BST] will offer another stern test. Should the Scots lose, they will be unable to progress, even if they beat Trinidad & Tobago.

With only the top four in the group going through to compete for a top-eight finish, it's now extremely unlikely - barring a huge upset over Jamaica - that Scotland will reach their World Cup target.

That, says Gallagher, is disappointing. "The big game for us was obviously [the defeat] against Uganda.

"That was quite hard to take and we really felt that was one we could've had in the bag. But that's part and parcel of elite competition, of elite sport. You can't dwell on it. You've just got to get back to the drawing board and we want to finish as high as possible, so if that's got to be ninth or 10th then so be it.

"Every time we come out on court and we're in the dress, we're out to go hard.

"We do have our targets, we're obviously very disappointed, but there's nothing you can do, you just keep ploughing on.

"The positive thing to take from it is how far we've come since 2018 and it's only the beginning for the team. There are a lot of young guns in the team who are coming through, so it's very, very positive for Scottish netball."

