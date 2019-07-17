Netball World Cup 2019: Scotland top-eight hopes over after 67-36 defeat by Jamaica

Scotland led early in the contest, but were overwhelmed by the world's second-best side

World ranked number two side Jamaica ended Scotland's chance of a top-eight finish at the Netball World Cup after thrashing Gail Parata's team 67-36.

The Thistles are still searching for their first points in Group G along with Trinidad & Tobago, who lost 72-46 to England.

Scotland began sharply and led 14-13 after the first quarter.

But they could not find the consistency Parata craves and succumbed to the scoring prowess of Jhaniele Fowler.

Jamaicans prove tall order

This was a match Scotland had to win to keep alive their hopes of finishing fourth in Group G and earning a place in the play-offs for positions fifth to eighth.

Instead, they will complete their group matches against Trinidad & Tobago at 16:00 BST on Thursday and end their participation in the event on Saturday in the games to decide the ninth to 12th placings.

From the team that began Monday's loss to South Africa, Parata added wing defence Kelly Boyle and 17-year-old goal shooter Emma Barrie to the starting seven, with Sarah MacPhail and Bethan Goodwin dropping to the bench.

And the Thistles began by playing their most free-flowing netball of the competition, with centre and captain Claire Maxwell alert to the attacks of the team ranked second in the world.

But despite greater possession than their opponents, their one-goal advantage after 15 minutes was wiped out when the Sunshine Girls had greater success lofting the ball to 6ft 5in goal shooter Fowler, who scored 16 goals in the second quarter for a 32-21 half-time lead.

Scotland refused to lie down but had no answer when Fowler was joined by goal attack Romelda Aiken - another 6ft 5in athlete - and together they ran in 18 goals to the Thistles' five in the third quarter.

From her youthful substitutes, Parata brought on 19-year-old Niamh McCall and MacPhail, 21, in the latter stages to freshen things up and to gain experience for future elite competition.

Goal attack McCall scored five goals from as many attempts but Scotland lost the final quarter 17-10.

