Netball World Cup 2019: England beat Trinidad and Tobago to all but reach semi-finals

England goal attack Helen Housby shot 88% (15/17) after starting the game Trinidad and Tobago on the bench

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Dates: 12-21 July

England are all but through to the Netball World Cup semi-finals after a 72-46 win over Trinidad and Tobago.

The Roses got off to a slow start in Liverpool but turned things around to remain top of Group G.

The top two sides from each group will advance to the last four and, in Group F, Australia and New Zealand have already confirmed their places.

Commonwealth Games champions England are bidding to win the World Cup for the first time.

The four other teams in Group G are yet to play on Wednesday, but Tracey Neville's side - who are ranked third in the world - are highly likely to finish at least second in their pool because of their superior goal average.

Trinidad and Tobago remain winless in the second preliminary round and are fifth in the group.

England, bronze medallists at the last World Cup in Australia, face world number five side South Africa, who are second in the group, at 20:00 BST on Thursday in their final match before the semi-finals on Saturday.

Trinidad and Tobago will play Scotland at 17:00 BST on Thursday in their final game of the preliminary round.