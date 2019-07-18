Netball World Cup 2019: South Africa to receive £57,000 bonus if they win title

Media playback is not supported on this device 'They have run away with this one!' - South Africa comfortably beat Scotland

South Africa's netballers will receive a 1m rand (£57,000) bonus if they win the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

They will also receive a 500,000 rand (£28,000) bonus if they win silver, on top of their salaries.

The Proteas have qualified for the semi-finals for the first time and are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

"I think we need to reward great work when we see it and in this team I see greatness," said Netball South Africa's president Cecilia Molokwane.

The squad will be the first South African netballers to earn such a large bonus.

South Africa reached the final and won silver at the 1995 World Championships, but there were no semi-finals in that format.

The fifth-ranked side have beaten Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Scotland in their World Cup campaign so far.

"Even before we talked money with them, they were here doing the most, delivering and winning games that have put us in the position that we are," the statement from Netball South Africa added.

"I think it is only fair that we pay these ladies such monies. They have earned them."

