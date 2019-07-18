Netball World Cup 2019: Trinidad & Tobago 43-43 Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device Netball World Cup 2019: On the buzzer! Scotland rescue draw in dying seconds

2019 Netball World Cup on the BBC Venue: Liverpool Arena Dates: 12-21 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from 15 July; Follow daily live text commentaries online. Full details.

Scotland will finish in 11th place at best in the Netball World Cup after an extraordinary 43-43 draw with Trinidad and Tobago in their final group game.

The Thistles - who had targeted a top-eight finish - needed to win against the world's 10th best team to have a shot at finishing ninth.

But Gail Parata's seventh-ranked side needed a Lynsey Gallagher penalty shot on the buzzer to salvage a draw.

Scotland now face Barbabos on Saturday (09:00 BST) in the 11th-place play-off.

"It's great to get a draw, but I would rather extra time if possible," coach Parata told BBC Sport. "I am really disappointed - not in my girls but some questionable umpiring.

"I am proud of them but we are going to have to start winning matches now - not just developing more. We are pushing in the top seven in the rankings so to do that you have to win matches like this.

"I am disappointed that we are playing for 11th/12th but we knew they would take us all the way. Even though it's a draw, it feels like a defeat."

Scots draw 'must-win' game

Scotland's results had previously gone according to the world rankings. Their win was against lower-ranked Samoa, while their defeats came at the hands of higher-ranked nations - England, Uganda, South Africa and Jamaica. But this was described as a "must win" by Netball Scotland.

Scotland led 11-9 after 15 minutes and 22-21 at half-time, but the sides were tied at 34-34 going in to the final quarter in Liverpool.

Gallagher was in inspired form, scoring 23 from 25 attempts, and it was the Thistles goal attack who earned a point with a goal in the final moment of play.

However, the draw was not enough to prevent Scotland finishing bottom of their section on goal percentage.

Scotland and Trinidad & Tobago could not be separated in Liverpool

Parata's team had scored first and stayed in front in the first quarter, then Bethan Goodwin scored three from four after replacing Emma Barrie and Gallagher eight from eight opportunities at the net.

The Thistles moved into the third quarter 22-21 ahead but there was never more than a three-goal gap in a frenetic contest in which each team edged ahead only to be pegged back.

But going in to the final quarter, the sides were tied at 34-34 and Sam Wallace scored three times in 70 seconds to give Trinidad & Tobago the momentum before the dramatic last-gasp finish.

'Scots won't be pleased with result' - analysis

Former England captain Sara Bayman on BBC Two

It was so tight. We are out of breath just watching it. It's great coming to this end of the tournament that we are getting such tight games. They will be pleased with the finish even though they will not be pleased with the result.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.