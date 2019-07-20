Netball World Cup: NI finish 10th after losing to Trinidad and Tobago

O'Hanlon suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Northern Ireland's defeat

Northern Ireland had to settle for finishing 10th in the Netball World Cup after losing 57-48 to Trinidad and Tobago in Liverpool.

Saturday's defeat in the 9th/10th place play-off meant Dan Ryan's side ended with just two wins from their seven games in the competition.

Samantha Wallace scored 36 goals from 38 attempts for the Calypso Girls, who came into the World Cup ranked ninth.

NI had beaten Barbados on Thursday to finish fifth in their group.

The Warriors temporarily lost influential captain Caroline O'Hanlon 10 minutes into the match when she was forced to go off with an ankle injury.

After carrying a slender 13-12 lead into the second period, Northern Ireland went in 29-23 down at half-time despite O'Hanlon coming back on.

Trinidad and Tobago's slick passing saw them win the third quarter 14-13 and they scored two more goals in the final period to run out deserved winners, despite a late rally from Northern Ireland.

Noleen Armstrong led the line well for Northern Ireland, scoring 24 goals from 28 efforts, with Emma Magee contributing 17 from 25.

The defeat ended what has been a disappointing World Cup for Ryan's team, who had arrived in Liverpool before the tournament as the world's eighth-ranked side.

