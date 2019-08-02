Dan Ryan: Australian appointed as Leeds Rhinos coach for Vitality Netball Superleague

Ryan said he is "I’m confident we can deliver a brilliant and sustainable athlete experience"

Leeds Rhinos Netball have appointed Dan Ryan as head coach for their Vitality Netball Superleague debut.

The self-funded team, launched in 2017, were granted a licence in June to become a franchise and will join the league in 2021.

Australian Ryan said he was "incredibly excited" and "honoured" to join the Rhinos.

"The opportunity to be a part of this sporting club with such a rich history is one I couldn't pass on," he said.

"How it lives and breathes performance sport and truly cares about its people - this is an organisation I really wanted to be aligned to.

"It's going to be a very special journey for all of us as we work towards making our mark in 2021."

On Thursday, Ryan signed a new deal to continue in his role as international head coach of Northern Ireland, after guiding the team to 10th at July's World Cup.