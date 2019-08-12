Lesley MacDonald: Strathclyde Sirens appoint Scotland's most capped player as head coach

Lesley MacDonald (right) represented Scotland at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

Scotland's most capped player Lesley MacDonald has been announced as the new head coach of the Strathclyde Sirens.

Claire Maxwell will combine playing with a role assisting MacDonald.

MacDonald, who played 132 times for her country, replaces Gail Parata, who is now head coach of the national team, the Scottish Thistles.

"I am extremely honoured and grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the Strathclyde Sirens into their fourth season," she told the Sirens' website.

"I have big shoes to fill, but I'm looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead. I cannot wait for our first home game and to have our amazing supporters behind our new Strathclyde Sirens."

Sirens finished ninth in this year's Netball Superleague.

And Maxwell said: "I am very passionate about this team and franchise and I will endeavour to do my best to enhance the programme further."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.