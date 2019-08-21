England Netball announce three-match South Africa series

Media playback is not supported on this device Housby doesn't miss a shot as England take bronze

England Netball have announced a three-match test series in South Africa in November.

It will be Jess Thirlby's first as coach of the World Cup bronze medallists, since she was named as Tracey Neville's replacement in July.

The Roses will play all three games in Cape Town - the location for the 2023 World Cup - on 29 and 30 November, and 1 December.

Thirlby will take a 12-strong squad, which is yet to be announced.

England beat South Africa twice at this summer's World Cup tournament in Liverpool, including a 58-42 victory in the bronze medal match.

Thirlby expects the tour to be "exciting" with the Proteas - who are currently without a coach following the departure of Norma Plummer - "on the rise".

"They have proven themselves to be one of the top teams in the world with their highest ever finish at the recent Vitality Netball World Cup," she said.

"These are just the type of opportunities that we need exposure to as a Roses team early in our four-year cycle.

"Playing back to back high-pressure test matches away from home will be a fantastic challenge which we will learn much from," added Thirlby, who joined as England coach from Superleague side Team Bath.

Before the series, England will travel to Australia and New Zealand in September and October to compete in closed-door matches against the Australian development team and the New Zealand B team.