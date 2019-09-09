England Netball announces squad for tour of Australia and New Zealand

Media playback is not supported on this device Housby doesn't miss a shot as England take bronze

Kate Shimmin is set to make her England debut after being named in the squad for a behind-closed-doors tournament in Australia and New Zealand this month.

Shimmin, 27, played for Australia Under-21s and the senior team before switching to England.

The tour, which is preparation for November's series with South Africa, will be Jess Thirlby's first as coach of the World Cup bronze medallists.

Thirlby was named as Tracey Neville's replacement in July.

Saracens Mavericks' Gabby Marshall returns to the Roses squad after missing most of the last Superleague season with an ankle injury.

The 15-player squad, which includes World Cup bronze medallists Fran Williams and Natalie Panagarry, will depart in the week commencing 23 September and play and train against Australia's development team in Canberra.

Both sides then travel to Auckland to face New Zealand 'A'.

England play three Tests in South Africa in November.

"We have some new faces and this is a great chance to expose those players to new styles of play and competition while giving them the opportunity to learn from more experienced team-mates such as Natalie and Fran, who competed in the World Cup this year."

Full Roses squad

Imogen Allison, Summer Artman, Eleanor Cardwell, Amy Carter, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, George Fisher, Laura Malcolm, Gabby Marshall, Victoria Oyesola, Natalie Panagarry, Jessica Shaw, Kate Shimmin, Olivia Tchine, Razia Quashie, Fran Williams.