Netball Superleague: NI's Caroline O'Hanlon and Fionnuala Toner secure Superleague returns

Caroline O'Hanlon joined Manchester Thunder in 2018

Northern Ireland captain Caroline O'Hanlon has signed a new deal with Netball Superleague team Manchester Thunder.

The 35-year-old joined Thunder in 2018 and was part of the team which won the Superleague title this year.

O'Hanlon led Northern Ireland at the Netball World Cup in July to a 10th place finish.

NI team-mate Fionnuala Toner has agreed a deal to join Team Bath for the 2020 season.

"I'm delighted to sign on with my third season at Thunder after such a great year last year," said O'Hanlon, who also helped Armagh to the quarter-finals of the GAA All Ireland Championships.

"We have the best fans in the league and it's an absolute privilege every time I get to represent this franchise.

"I can't wait to get back on court and defend our title."

Fionnuala Toner was vice-captain for Northern Ireland's World Cup campaign in Liverpool

Toner - who can play at goal-defence, wing-defence and centre - was vice-captain of the Northern Ireland's World Cup campaign in Liverpool.

She represented her country at the 2011 championships, as well as the Commonwealth Games in both 2014 and 2018, and has won 81 caps in total.

The 29-year-old has had spells at Team Northumbria and London Pulse, where she finished the 2019 season with most interceptions after appearing in all 18 matches for the new franchise.

The 2020 Superleague season begins on 22 February.