Netball Europe Open Championships: England win title from Wales on goal difference

England won the title on goal difference by just two goals from Wales

England have won the Netball Europe Open Championships title with a 60-41 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast.

The young Roses' squad took the title on goal difference, finishing just two goals above Wales, who they drew 51-51 with earlier in the tournament.

Wales had beaten the Republic of Ireland 91-24 earlier in the day to put the pressure on England.

Northern Ireland finished third in their first Netball Europe tournament, with the Republic of Ireland fourth.