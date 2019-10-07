Suzy Drane: Wales captain leaves Celtic Dragons to 'step away' from Superleague

Suzy Drane has been a key part of Celtic Dragons since the team's formation

Wales captain Suzy Drane has left Celtic Dragons after deciding not to play in the Netball Superleague.

The centre, wing attack or wing defence said on Twitter "now is the time for me to step away from playing SL netball".

The 32-year-old is a senior lecturer and coach at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Drane won her 100th cap in the summer win against Grenada and helped Wales claim silver at September's 2019 Netball Europe Open Championships.

She has been a key member of the Celtic Dragons since the team was formed 14 years ago.

"This hasn't been an easy decision for me, however I have other aspirations and desires in my life that I would like to explore and now feels like the right time to pursue these," Drane said.

"I have so many amazing memories from the past 14 years and would not be the person or netball player I am today without the experiences I have had with the Celtic Dragons."

