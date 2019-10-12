Jo Harten shoots Loughborough Lightning to British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship title

Jo Harten was named most valuable player after scoring 58 of 61 points in the final

Jo Harten scored 58 of 61 points as her Loughborough Lightning side beat defending champions Wasps Netball in the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship final.

Harten's efforts ensured Lightning took the title at a sold-out Copper Box Arena in London for a second time, having won 2017's inaugural tournament.

The weekend championship features teams from the top-tier Netball Superleague.

They play 12-minute matches with two-minute power-plays for double points.

Teams can include up to two 'All-Star' players and Harten, who plays for Giants Netball in Australia's Super Netball league, returned to former club Lightning for the championship.

Earlier in the tournament, Wasps defeated Severn Stars in their opening match, while Lightning beat Superleague champions Manchester Thunder.

Lightning also beat Wasps 48-20 in the opening rounds, before advancing to the semi-finals, where they edged Celtic Dragons 35-33.

Meanwhile Wasps beat Surrey Storm in their last-four match to reach a second consecutive final.

'Crowd electric'

Harten made 40 points in the final when Lightning called their power-play early, opening up a 45-10 lead.

Wasps closed the gap with their own power-play but Lightning took the title having scored 61 points, the most in a single Fast5 All-Stars match.

"That was so much fun," said Harten. "I don't ever play with a smile on my face but this group of girls have been electric all day and the crowd have been electric - what a great atmosphere.

"Sara [Bayman] has led this team beautifully, so I'd love to play again if they will have me.

"I am 30 years-old now and I feel so rejuvenated. There are young kids, 18, 19, running around working their backsides off to get us the ball.

"It has been an absolute team effort and a privilege to pull on the purple again."