Scottish Thistles: Gail Parata to leave head coach job

Gail Paratha led Scotland at two World Cups and two Commonwealth Games

Scottish Thistle's head coach Gail Parata is to step down next month after six years in charge.

The New Zealander, 51, helped the Scots achieve their highest ever world ranking of seventh earlier this year.

However, July's World Cup campaign ended with a disappointing 11th place finish.

"What we have achieved together has been a game changer for netball in Scotland," said Parata, who is leaving to pursue new opportunities.

"I have no hesitation in saying that the new national coach will inherit a great bunch of hardworking and passionate athletes."

Parata was also employed as the sport's head of performance and helped launch the Strathclyde Sirens Superleague team.

"I am proud to have coached the Scottish Thistles to a top eight world ranking, through two World Cups and two Commonwealth Games," she added.

"As a small country we have often punched above our weight and as a result we have earned the respect of our peers and the reputation of fighting until the end - this we have called 'The Scots Way'."