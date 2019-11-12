Four-year strategy to bring Scottish netball to a 'world-class' level

Scotland finished 11th at the 2019 Netball World Cup

Netball Scotland has published a four-year plan it hopes will transform the sport in the country.

Scotland were 11th at this year's World Cup, falling a place to ninth in the rankings, while Strathclyde Sirens were second bottom of the British league.

The governing body says it aspires to be world class from grassroots level to the international stage.

Members are being asked to take part in a survey designed to pinpoint areas of improvement during the four-year plan.

Netball Scotland has also launched a project designed to grow links with local authorities and increase the sport's popularity.

Its Local Association Consultation project aims to ensure that everyone is given a fair chance to experience the sport, no matter their background or abilities.

Netball Scotland will provide the resources as directed by local authorities.

As the national governing body, it is responsible for 216 clubs, more than 800 schools and around 7,000 players, coaches, umpires, officials and volunteers.

It is also responsible for a number of national teams, including the Scottish Thistles, as well as the Sirens, Scotland's only semi-professional team.