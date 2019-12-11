Jo Vann: Team Bath coach on the similarities between a netball coach and army captain

Army captain Jo Vann took her Team Bath players along to see what her day job entailed

The desert of war-torn Afghanistan seems a world away from the netball court.

But not for Jo Vann, who is both a captain in the Army Air Corps and a coach at Superleague club Team Bath.

"They may seem like completely different roles, but they actually have many similarities," she tells BBC Sport.

"The primary one is a huge reliance on teamwork.

"Netball is known as a sport in which you don't really have a star player - every one of the seven on court must perform - and the army is just like that."

Vann trained at Sandhurst and graduated as an officer in 2011, just months after hanging up her Team Bath netball dress for the last time.

Following a tour of Afghanistan as a ground-support flight commander for 654 Squadron, which flew Apache helicopters, she headed to Pirbright - an army training base for new recruits.

"I've gone from having to command 50 soldiers in front of me, to needing to spread myself across a far wider scale," says the 35-year-old.

"As an instructor at basic training, they were 16-21-year-olds arriving for their first day in the army and I was there to help them become soldiers - and that is entirely relevant as a netball coach, especially to younger players.

"It's important to consider the wider aspect of people's lives, their families and challenges in their life outside of work."

And there are other similarities between army life and coaching a group of strong-willed teenage athletes as head coach of Bath's youth programme.

"There's a sense of belonging in both, a heavy reliance on welfare, and you also need leadership and physical courage," she adds.

Vann says she is "extremely grateful" the army have allowed her to pursue a dual career after returning from maternity leave - but admits it makes for a busy life, particularly as her husband Richard is a major in the Royal Logistic Corps.

"A week for me will depend massively on what time of the year it is - but there will always be family time, coaching, travelling, army, media work, time in the gym and outdoor time, which typically revolves around the dog," she says.

"It's a real juggling act with us both serving and having two young children but our time as a family is precious so we try to make the most of it."