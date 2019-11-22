South Africa v England netball: Stacey Francis wants to be first choice on comeback

Stacey Francis (left) last played for England in New Zealand in September 2017

Defender Stacey Francis wants to be "first choice" for England after a two-year break from international netball.

The 31-year-old, who had become mainly a squad player, left the national team set-up because she did not feel she was "contributing enough".

But now Francis wants to add to her 66 international caps - starting with the three-match South Africa tour which starts on 29 November.

"If you're hungry, fit and fast enough, that's all that matters," Francis said.

"And I strongly believe the best netball I have to offer is still in me."

And she thinks, with players like Jade Clarke still playing internationals at 36 coming back at 31 is not an issue.

"People talk about age a lot in netball and I find it so annoying," she added.

Francis' decision to step away from England in September 2017 meant she missed out on the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

But instead of feeling resentful of the Roses' gold-medal winning success, Francis says her decision was "justified".

"I watched the final and England won the gold and I didn't feel 'oh my god I should have been there'," she told BBC Sport.

"I didn't feel like I had missed anything as I felt like I hadn't been contributing enough - it was bringing out the worst out of me and others deserved the chance to play for England.

"There's a fine line between biding your time and sitting on the bench - [but] a change of personnel and leadership and a significant period of time has passed and has made me excited to put myself forward."

Francis, who joined Super Netball's West Coast Fever in 2017 after more than a decade at Superleague side Team Bath, says she felt like the "new kid" at England training on her return, despite being one of the most senior members of the squad.

And during her time in Australia, Francis got engaged to Loughborough Lightning head coach and former England team-mate, Sara Bayman, 34.

Fans have embraced the netball power couple as 'Frayman', but Francis said she has never felt the need to be a spokesperson for same-sex relationships.

"It just happens to be a netballer that I fell in love with," she added.

"It's a lovely thing if people take comfort in our relationship and if it helps just change perceptions of same-sex relationships to being normal."

But their busy schedule means it has been a tough start to their relationship, with the couple spending eight months of the year apart.

"I think Sara proposed to me because she thought it would make me come home," joked Francis.

For now, Francis is focused on her immediate future with England - but she has not ruled out being involved in the Nations Cup on home soil in January and then the 2022 Commonwealth Games in her hometown of Birmingham.

"I'm excited and invigorated," she said. "I can't look away from the fact that the next Commonwealth Games are in Birmingham."

Who is in the England squad?

The Roses will play all three games in Cape Town - the location for the 2023 World Cup - on 29 and 30 November, and 1 December. It will be coach Jess Thirlby's first competitive series in charge, after she replaced Tracey Neville in July.

Francis is joined on the tour by fellow stalwart Clarke, who has more than 100 caps for England, and her Commonwealth Games team-mate Natalie Haythornthwaite.

Shooter Kadeen Corbin, who was also part of the gold-winning team on the Gold Coast in 2018, returns to the fold after missing out on World Cup selection, while Kate Shimmin, who was born in Australia but qualifies for the Roses through her parents, is set to make her England debut in South Africa.

Francis said: "South Africa have had a fantastic journey and will be riding high after their recent performances, and they have players with Super Netball experience.

"England are building new partnerships and it's all about exposure that you need at international level and playing in South Arica will be difficult."

England squad: George Fisher, Eleanor Cardwell, Kadeen Corbin, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Jade Clarke, Laura Malcolm, Natalie Panagarry, Stacey Francis, Kate Shimmin, Fran Williams, Razia Quashie, Gabriella Marshall (training partner), Summer Artman (training partner).

Who is in the South Africa squad?

Following the retirement of centre-court veteran Erin Burger and the decision to rest World Cup player of the tournament Karla Pistorius, opportunities have opened up for up-and-coming Proteas players in the initial 15-player long squad.

Captain Mongi Msomi is included, as are experienced players Phumza Maweni, Shadine van der Merwe and Lenize Potgieter.

New Proteas head coach Dorette Badenhorst, who succeeds Norma Plummer after she led South Africa to fourth place in Liverpool, said: "We are looking forward to an interesting Test series with a lot of new players in the England team as well as experienced players like Stacey Francis who will be back on court for England."

South Africa long squad: Ine-Marí Venter, Lenize Potgieter, Renske Stoltz, Lefebre Rademan, Sigi Burger, Bongi Msomi, Izette Griesel, Rome Dreyer, Khanyisa Chawane, Kgomotso Itlhabanyeng, Phumza Maweni, Shadine van der Merwe, Zanele Vimbela, Monique Reyneke and Precious Mthembu.