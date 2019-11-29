England netball: Roses beat South Africa 63-58 in extra time

Natalie Haythornthwaite (left) has been named captain for the three-game series

Jess Thirlby's first match in charge of a new-look England brought a thrilling 63-58 extra-time win over South Africa.

Goal keeper Stacey Francis and her young defensive partner Fran Williams were key as England edged to victory in the first match of a three-Test series.

Head coach Thirlby was missing several players and picked the most experienced starting seven available in Cape Town.

England led 28-23 at half-time but the Proteas stormed back, with the scores tied at 50-50 after 60 minutes.

The Roses, ranked third in the world, had the chance to win it in normal time but shooter Eleanor Cardwell, who seized her chance to play in the absence of Jo Harten and Helen Housby, missed on the buzzer.

Ultimately, the Roses' experience under pressure was the difference and they edged to victory over the side they beat to bronze at July's World Cup.

Thirlby said: "It couldn't get much tighter than that. We have so much to work on but it was a great test of character for both sides.

"There was very little difference between them and it just came down to moments in the game.

"There were too many runs at goal against us so we will look at that but I loved getting to look at my match winners."

The Roses were inconsistent in attack but Thirlby, who replaced Tracey Neville in August, will be pleased with the performances of Francis, playing for England for the first time since September 2017, and Williams.

It was a game for the defences, with player of the match Shadine van der Merwe and Phumza Maweni producing a number of intercepts for South Africa.

Kadeen Corbin, who missed out on a spot at the World Cup, started for the Roses, who dominated in the first half before the hosts mounted a revival.

The Proteas' attack was significantly improved by the introduction of Lefebre Rademan in the third quarter and Thirlby changed up her combinations to combat the new tactics, bringing on the steady hands of Laura Malcolm.

Natalie Haythornthwaite, appointed captain for this series, moved to goal attack and her experience in the circle in pressure situations for the Roses was key to England's smart and patient play in the closing stages.

The second Test takes place on Saturday.

Starting seven

England: GK Francis, GD Williams, WD Panagarry, C Clarke, WA Haythornthwaite, GA Corbin, GS Cardwell