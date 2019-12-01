England lose final match against South Africa but win series 2-1

Natalie Haythornthwaite was Roses named captain for the Series

England lost 54-48 in the final game of their Test series against South Africa.

Jess Thirlby's side, which included a debut start for Kate Shimmin, had already secured the series after winning the first two games against the Proteas in Cape Town.

South Africa goalkeeper Phumza Maweni was the difference in game three, forcing 27 turnovers.

"We had done our homework and we really stepped up. We just wanted to finish strong," Maweni said after the game.

A poor start from England saw them make a number of mistakes, giving South Africa easy chances to take a four-goal lead into the second quarter.

The Roses continued to struggle as they headed towards half-time but the introduction of Kadeen Corbin gave them added strength at goal attack.

As fatigue crept in for the Proteas, England managed to get back to even but they could not keep it up and slipped to defeat.

England starting seven: GK Francis, GD Shimmin, WD Panagarry, C Clarke, WA Haythornthwaite, GA Drakeford-Lewis, GS Fisher