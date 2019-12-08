BiG Showdown: Saracens Mavericks beat Team Bath in final

George Fisher starred for Saracens Mavericks in the final

Saracens Mavericks beat hosts Team Bath 33-27 to win the BiG Showdown.

The Mavericks held a one-point lead entering the final quarter before George Fisher's shooting saw them move clear to secure the title.

They were awarded the inaugural Lyn Gunson trophy, named in honour of the former England and Bath coach from this year.

The annual pre-season event consisted of five Superleague sides and an all-male team, the Knights.

The Knights beat the Mavericks, Surrey Storm and Strathclyde Sirens during the group stage of the two-day tournament but missed out on the final after the Mavericks beat Severn Stars in their final group game.

The 2020 Superleague season starts in January.

