Maria Folau: World Cup-winning New Zealand shooter retires from netball

Maria Folau won the World Cup with New Zealand in July 2019

World Cup-winning New Zealand shooter Maria Folau has announced her retirement from netball.

With 150 appearances for her country, Folau is the second-most capped New Zealand player in history behind Laura Langman.

The 32-year-old also won two Commonwealth Games gold medals.

"She will be long remembered for what she has brought to the game, and we will dearly miss her," said Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua.

Folau did not re-sign for club side Adelaide Thunderbirds for the forthcoming season and played her final match for New Zealand in October's Constellation Cup loss to Australia.

The shooter, who is married to sacked Australian rugby player Israel Folau, has also claimed one Commonwealth and three World Cup silvers since making her international debut in 2005.

New Zealand play England, Jamaica and South Africa in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup in England in January.

