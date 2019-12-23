Helen Housby: Shooter absent from England's Nations Cup squad

Natalie Haythornthwaite (centre) was part of the England side that lost to New Zealand in July's World Cup

Commonwealth gold-winning shooter Helen Housby is absent from the 14-strong squad named by England head coach Jess Thirlby for January's Nations Cup.

Natalie Haythornthwaite will captain the side as Serena Guthrie takes a break from international netball.

Manchester Thunder mid-courter Amy Carter, 21, has been given her first England call-up.

England host New Zealand, Jamaica and South Africa at the inaugural tournament, which starts on 19 January.

"There's a real blend of talent and experience amongst this squad," said Thirlby.

"It will be a fantastic opportunity to expose many of the newer faces to three of the top five world ranked teams, whilst doing so at an almost sold-out home series which will be pretty unforgettable."

It will be the first time the Roses - who won Commonwealth gold in 2018 - have played in England since July's World Cup in Liverpool, where they finished third.

Head coach Tracey Neville stepped down after the competition, with new coach Thirlby leading England to a series win in South Africa earlier this month.

