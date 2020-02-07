Tamsin Greenway is new Scottish Thistles head coach

Greenway picked up World Cup bronze medals in 2011 and 2015

Former England international Tamsin Greenway is the new head coach of the Scottish Thistles.

The 37-year-old is a two-time World Cup bronze medallist and was director of netball for Wasps until stepping down in 2018.

She replaces Gail Parata, who stood down in November after six years in charge.

"To coach internationally was the ultimate goal," said Greenway, who will lead the team to the 2023 World Cup.

"To be given the chance to work with such a forward-thinking nation both on and off the court was a perfect opportunity.

"I look forward to working with both the players and the organisation over the next few years and to get back doing what I love best on the netball courts."

Greenway, who won seven Superleague titles during her career, will work with with Strathclyde Sirens technical director Karen Atkinson and Netball Scotland's high performance coaching group led by Lesley MacDonald.

Her first competition in charge will take place in Glasgow when Scotland host the Netball Europe Open Championship against England, Wales and Northern Ireland on August 28-30 at the Emirates Arena.

Under Parata, the Scots achieve their highest ever world ranking of seventh in 2019. However, July's World Cup campaign ended with a disappointing 11th place finish.