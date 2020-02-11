Australia netball coach Lisa Alexander to leave in 2020

Lisa Alexander has coached 102 tests for the national team

Australia netball coach Lisa Alexander says she is "disappointed" her contract will not be renewed beyond 2020.

The 56-year-old, who has led the Australian Diamonds for eight years, will take charge of the team for a final time in March.

The 2015 World Cup-winning coach, who won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, said she respects the board's decision to "head in a new direction".

Netball Australia said "there was appetite for change heading into 2021".

She will lead the Diamonds in an all-stars match in Sydney on 1 March to raise funds for the Australian bushfire charity.

The Diamonds were defeated in the finals of their previous two major events - beaten by England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, before finishing runners-up to New Zealand at last year's World Cup in England.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Australian Diamonds head coach for the past eight and a half years. I would dearly have loved to continue in the role beyond December 2020," Alexander added.

"I wish the athletes, support staff, high-performance staff and new coach all the very best for the future and for continued success and excellence for the Australian Diamonds."