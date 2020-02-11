Australia netball coach Lisa Alexander to leave in 2020

Australia netball coach Lisa Alexander says she is "disappointed" her contract will not be renewed beyond 2020.

The 56-year-old, who has led the Australian Diamonds for eight years, will take charge of the team for a final time in March.

The 2015 World Cup-winning coach, who won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, said she respects the board's decision to "head in a new direction".

Netball Australia said "there was appetite for change heading into 2021".

She will lead the Diamonds in an all-stars match in Sydney on 1 March to raise funds for the Australian bushfire charity.

The Diamonds were defeated in the finals of their previous two major events - beaten by England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, before finishing runners-up to New Zealand at last year's World Cup in England.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the Australian Diamonds head coach for the past eight and a half years. I would dearly have loved to continue in the role beyond December 2020," Alexander added.

"I wish the athletes, support staff, high-performance staff and new coach all the very best for the future and for continued success and excellence for the Australian Diamonds."

