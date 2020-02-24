Welsh Netball: Sara Hale promoted to role of head coach

Sara Hale represented Wales at two Commonwealth Games and at three World Championships

Welsh Netball have appointed former player and assistant coach Sara Hale as their new head coach.

Hale won 87 senior caps for Wales during her playing career and has been assistant coach since October 2018.

Welsh Netball have been looking for a new head coach since Julie Hoornweg left the role in November 2019 after 21 months in charge.

"Having the opportunity to lead your country is the pinnacle of any coach's career," said Hale.

"It's been an ambition of mine for a long time, and I am thrilled to be able to make the dream a reality.

"I am looking forward to working with this exciting, dedicated group of athletes, and leading them through the next stage of their development."

Sarah Jones, Welsh Netball CEO said: "We are thrilled to have appointed someone of the quality and calibre of Sara.

"We are confident that Sara, her fellow management team and our players will be enjoying even further success as we move into a critical year."

The full Welsh squad will return to training later in the year, with many senior squad members playing in the Vitality Netball Superleague over coming months.

Hale and the rest of the squad members will continue training and begin preparation for the 2020 Netball Europe Open Championships.