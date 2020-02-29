Netball Superleague: Celtic Dragons 52-71 Team Bath

Amy Clinton joined Celtic Dragons from Loughborough Lightning for 2020

Celtic Dragons are still looking for their first win of the Superleague season after being beaten 71-52 by Team Bath in Cardiff on Saturday.

Dragons matched the visitors until Latanya Wilson was sent off for dangerous play in the third quarter.

Team Bath took advantage to stretch their lead and seal victory.

Celtic Dragons play their 2020 third league game at London Pulse on Monday, 9 March while Team Bath host Wasps Netball on Friday, 6 March.

Dragons head coach Tania Hoffman said:"It's not the result we wanted, but the Dragons kept going as much as they could and that was really pleasing."

Dragons captain Sophie Morgan added: "They are probably more positives than negatives to take away and we are positive going forward."