Netball Superleague: All matches suspended with immediate effect

All 10 Netball Superleague clubs will meet on Tuesday, 17 March in Loughborough

The Netball Superleague season has been suspended with immediate effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, the league's board has announced.

All 10 clubs will meet on Tuesday, 17 March to discuss any further decisions.

Two round-four matches went ahead on Saturday, but the remaining three scheduled for Monday are now off.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the Netball Family updated as appropriate," a statement said.

"On Tuesday, the position of the 2020 season, in light of an anticipated update on guidance from the government. will be discussed."

Netball was one of few sports to hold fixtures as scheduled on Saturday, with elite football, tennis and golf affected by the Covid-19 outbreak around the world.

As a result of the outbreak, Loughborough Lightning's game with Saracens Mavericks at Loughborough University on Monday had initially been ordered to be played behind closed doors as a precaution.

Mavericks' round-five fixture against Storm, scheduled to take place at the University of Essex on 21 March, had already been cancelled, with the venue no longer able to host the game.