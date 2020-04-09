Celtic Dragons have not played since Superleague's suspension on 15 March

Celtic Dragons have put their playing squad on furlough to "protect the franchise and its programmes" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The players will remain on furlough until the Netball Superleague resumes, although staff at Celtic Dragons and Welsh Netball will continue working.

The 10-team competition was suspended on 15 March during round five of 19.

"Our focus remains keeping our athletes, staff and volunteers safe and well," said a Celtic Dragons statement.

"It has been a very challenging time for netballers and their clubs across Wales and it has been no exception for the Celtic Dragons squad.

"The decision has now been made to furlough the Celtic Dragons squad. This will help protect the franchise and its programmes and will mean that we will be ready and hungry to hit the court once again when netball resumes."

Welsh Netball and Celtic Dragons chief executive Sarah Jones said the decision to make use of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme had not been taken lightly, but was taken jointly with all those concerned.

"Having had a discussion with all Celtic Dragons players and staff the decision to furlough the players for the time being was agreed, as we try to protect our players, franchise and Netball Superleague for the long term," Jones posted on Twitter.

"I also want to say a huge thank you to all Celtic Dragons players and staff who have been supportive in this difficult time and have approached this with maturity and understanding."