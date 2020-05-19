Last updated on .From the section Netball

Tamsin Greenway had a successful playing career

Scotland's first outing under new head coach Tamsin Greenway has been delayed after the Netball Europe Open in Glasgow was cancelled.

The competition, due to take place at end of August, would have pitted the Scots against the other home nations.

But with Netball Scotland extending the suspension all activity until the end of July, the event has fallen victim.

"The reality is we foresee a long and challenging road ahead," said Netball Scotland chief executive Claire Nelson.

"These are unprecedented times and we will not be left unscathed.

"We are continuing to monitor and adapt whilst working hard to mitigate the potentially significant financial impact."