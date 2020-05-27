Tania Hoffman backs the decision to terminate netball's Superleague season

Celtic Dragons head coach Tania Hoffman says "everyone's disappointed" at the decision to cancel netball's Superleague season, but agrees it was the right thing to do.

Governing body England Netball made the call on Wednesday after a consultation.

Just three full rounds had been played before the coronavirus outbreak suspended play on 15 March.

Hoffman said they looked at other options, but games behind closed doors would not be financially viable.

Tickets sales she said were "our survival" and with no revenue coming in they would struggle to pay for things like venues and transport.

"We're not a sport that has a lot of money in it... I think we just ran out of scenarios," said the New Zealander.

Defending champions Manchester Thunder were top of the league external-link before the season ended, and their head coach Karen Greig believes England Netball "have gone a bit early with their decision".

But Hoffman said they just "don't have the finances" to prolong contracts beyond the end of July.

Hoffman is hopeful lockdown restrictions will be eased to allow for training in small groups

In terms of the league, a standalone short-form competition could be held in the autumn if "achievable and safe to do so".

Hoffman said it would "keep netball at the forefront of the fans" but warned they have got to hit some milestones before that can happen.

Netball is non-contact but health and safety guidelines will have to be "quite stringent" before players can return to the court, she said.

"Sweat going everywhere, coughing, sneezing, and you know, you might not have it, but your opposition will go 'oh my goodness, has that person got it?' so we have to be really, really careful."

Hoffman, who took over the Dragons in 2018, said she regrets not being able to see her side's progress this season

"We've got a lot of young players in our squad this year, exciting players, and I suppose our eyes are now turning to 2021 and what our squad will look like, and how many of those players we'll have back in our squad for next season."