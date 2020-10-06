Last updated on .From the section Netball

Sophie Morgan has represented Wales at two World Youth Cups and the 2011 Netball World Cup

Wales' Sophie Morgan has re-signed for Celtic Dragons and will captain the Superleague side once again.

Morgan rejoined Dragons last season following spells with Surrey Storm and Manchester Thunder.

The 28-year-old featured in three games before 2019-20 was suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As much as the 2020 season was a short and sweet one, I was extremely excited about our squad and what we could do going forward," Morgan said.

"Overall we had a very young team, but from the three games we were lucky enough to play I think we showed character and spells of exciting netball that teams struggled to stop.

"As a group, we have a winning mentality and we have the players to get the job done."