Laura Rudland works as a netball Performance Coach at Millfield School

Laura Rudland has said she is "excited" to have joined Celtic Dragons from Team Bath ahead of the 2021 Superleague season.

Rudland, 25, was a member of the Team Bath squads which reached the Superleague play-offs in both 2017 and 2019.

The wing-attack/goal-attack also spent a year with Severn Stars.

"Dragons have always been a cohesive team who support and work for each other," Rudland said.

"I am really looking forward to being a part of that culture. I think that the squad is really exciting."

"It is such a young group and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve this year. I think we will learn and grow a lot with each opportunity we get."

Rudland's arrival comes after Sophie Morgan re-signed and was confirmed once again as Dragons captain.