Netball: Team Bath's Laura Rudland signs for Celtic Dragons
Last updated on .From the section Netball
Laura Rudland has said she is "excited" to have joined Celtic Dragons from Team Bath ahead of the 2021 Superleague season.
Rudland, 25, was a member of the Team Bath squads which reached the Superleague play-offs in both 2017 and 2019.
The wing-attack/goal-attack also spent a year with Severn Stars.
"Dragons have always been a cohesive team who support and work for each other," Rudland said.
"I am really looking forward to being a part of that culture. I think that the squad is really exciting."
"It is such a young group and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve this year. I think we will learn and grow a lot with each opportunity we get."
Rudland's arrival comes after Sophie Morgan re-signed and was confirmed once again as Dragons captain.