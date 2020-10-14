Last updated on .From the section Netball

Cooper featured for Northern Ireland at the Netball World Cup in 2019

Niamh Cooper has re-joined Surrey Storm for the 2021 Superleague campaign.

The Northern Ireland international signed with Mikki Austin's side earlier this season before the 2020 season was brought to a halt.

Cooper, 28, has won 52 caps for her country and made four starts at last summer's Netball World Cup.

"I loved every minute playing on court for Storm last year, so when Mikki asked if I would re-sign it really was a no brainer," said the wing defence.

"There is some really exciting new talent coming into the group this year following the retirement of some of our experienced players last season, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve going forward into 2021."

The 2020 Superleague season was suspended on 15 March after only three full rounds of fixtures before being cancelled in May.