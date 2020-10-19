Last updated on .From the section Netball

Jade Clarke has joined Superleague newcomers Leeds Rhinos from Wasps

The 2020 Netball Superleague season had barely begun when it was suspended and then later abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Governing body England Netball made the "difficult decision" after only three full rounds of fixtures, following consultation with the league's board, all 10 teams and stakeholders.

With domestic netball in the UK gradually returning, it was announced in August that the 2021 season is set to return in February and the league's player signing window is open until 30 October.

The league will consist of 11 teams next season, with Leeds Rhinos entering as a Superleague franchise for the first time.

The Yorkshire outfit have already announced the signing of England veteran Jade Clarke from Wasps and her international team-mate Vicki Oyesola from Loughborough Lightning.

There is expected to be plenty of movement between clubs and new international faces coming in, with 2019 champions Manchester Thunder needing to replace stalwart defender Kerry Almond following her retirement, while goal attack Kathryn Turner is expecting her first child.

England centre-courter Beth Cobden returns to Loughborough after a spell with the Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia's Super Netball, having also recovered from her second serious knee injury in two years.

Elsewhere,Roses players Jodie Gibson and Gabby Marshall will stay at Saracens Mavericks, but the Hertfordshire-based side will need to replace shooter George Fisher, who has left to play for Southern Steel in New Zealand.

Find out who will be playing where below, with the list updated as player announcements are made. (Playing positions in brackets).

With teams rarely announcing players' contract lengths, squads are revealed throughout pre-season when signings and departures are officially confirmed.

Superleague squads for 2021 season

Celtic Dragons - Abby Tyrrell (GK, GD), Amy Clinton (GS, GA), Sophie Morgan (C, WA), Laura Rudland (WA,GA), Shona O'Dwyer (C, WA), Clare Jones (WA)

Saracens Mavericks - Jodie Gibson (WD, GD, GK), Gabby Marshall (WD, C), Kadeen Corbin (GA, GS), Razia Quashie (WD, GD, GK)

London Pulse -

Loughborough Lightning - Beth Cobden (C, WA, WD)

Manchester Thunder - Berri Neil (GA, GS), Lois Pearson (GA, WA), Caroline O'Hanlon (C), Emma Dovey (GD, GK), Rebekah Airey (GD, WD, GK)

Severn Stars -

Strathclyde Sirens - Claire Maxwell (WD, C), Nicola McCleery (WA, C), Emily Nicholl (GD, WD), Gia Abernethy (WD, C), Emma Barrie (GS), Lynsey Gallagher (GS, GA, WA), Zanele Vimbela (GK), Taylor Cullen (WD, WA), Beth Goodwin (GA, GS), Niamh McCall (GA, WA)

Surrey Storm - Niamh Cooper (C), Leah Middleton (GD), Emily Gulvin (WA, C), , Alima Priest (GD, GK), Yasmin Parsons (C, WA)

Team Bath -

Wasps -

Leeds Rhinos - Jade Clarke (C, WD), Vicki Oyesola (GD, WD) Brie Grierson (GA, WA), Rosie Harris (C, WA, WD) Britt Coleman ( GA, GS) Rhea Dixon (GA, GS, WA), Sienna Rushton (GA, GS)