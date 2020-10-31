Last updated on .From the section Netball

England were beaten 58-45, 54-47 and 62-47 in the three Tests

England suffered a 3-0 series defeat by New Zealand after losing the third Test 62-47 to the world champions in Hamilton.

The Roses trailed 26-19 at half-time, with the Silver Ferns extending that lead to 38-23 during the third quarter.

England pulled it back to 39-31, but were then 45-35 down going into the final quarter.

New Zealand controlled the game and went on to ease to victory in the 100th Test between the two sides.

England were without head coach Jess Thirlby for the series because she was forced to stay behind after testing positive for coronavirus.

They were also missing several experienced Australia-based players, including Jo Harten and Geva Mentor.

"We've talked a lot about growth and just focusing on our journey," said England's Gabriella Marshall.

"I think it's been a fantastic four weeks for us over here. We're really grateful for the opportunity and I'm just so proud of the girls and the way we have grown throughout the series."