Last updated on .From the section Netball

England faced New Zealand in a three-match series in late October

England will host Jamaica in a four-match series in January in their first home international netball competition since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Netball Legends Series will take place without fans in 2021.

After next year's tournament, the series will revert to the autumn.

"After an incredibly tough year for not only netball, but all sport, we didn't know if this series would be possible," Fran Connolly, chief executive of England Netball, said.

"Whilst this series will look different without fans in attendance, we know that the netball family will be cheering on."

The Roses suffered a 3-0 series defeat in New Zealand at the end of last month in the squad's first international action for nine months.

Exact dates, venues and times for the Legends series are yet to be announced.