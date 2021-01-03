Last updated on .From the section Netball

The 2020 Netball Superleague season was terminated after only three full rounds of fixtures because of coronavirus

A Manchester Thunder player has been suspended for breaking coronavirus rules.

Thunder said photos on social media "clearly showed" a player at a "New Year's Eve party with people outside their household".

In England it is illegal to meet people outside your household or support bubble indoors in tier four areas.

Thunder declined to confirm the identity of the player when contacted by BBC Sport.

In an earlier statement, club managing director Debbie Hallas said she was "extremely disappointed" by the breach.

"It is a breach of trust for everyone involved with Thunder - for the other players making huge sacrifices to be able to train in Covid-secure ways as elite sportspeople, for our fans who are making huge sacrifices to try and reduce the spread and keep people safe, and for members of our Thunder family who have been on the frontline of the NHS in this pandemic, and who we are so proud of," Hallas said.

"Despite regular reminders of their responsibilities as individuals, netballers and role models for girls, the player decided having a good time was more important to them.

"They should be setting an example. They have completely failed to do that and this will not be tolerated."