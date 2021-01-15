Last updated on .From the section Netball

England lost 3-0 in a series in New Zealand in November

England will play a Superleague 'All Stars' team in three new fixtures introduced to netball's calendar.

The event - named the Vitality Netball Legends Series - will run from 20-24 January and replaces England's fixtures against Jamaica, which were postponed over coronavirus concerns.

England have kept the same squad for the behind-closed-door fixtures.

"This will provide vital exposure for both netball and women's sport," said England head coach Jess Thirlby.

She said it would also give England "valuable on court time as we look towards the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games".

The All Stars squad will be coached by Manchester Thunder's Karen Greig and a full squad is expected to be named next week.

Malawi and Manchester Thunder player Joyce Mvula, New Zealand and Severn Stars' Liana Leota, and Uganda and Loughborough Lightning shooter Mary Cholhok are among those expected to feature.

The opening fixture of the series is at 18:00 GMT on 20 January before games on 22 January (18:00) and 24 January (18:30).