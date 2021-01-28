Last updated on .From the section Netball

Neville has spent time away from netball after having a baby

Former England coach Tracey Neville has returned to Manchester Thunder as performance operations director.

Neville was head coach at Manchester Thunder between 2011 and 2015 before joining England and leading the team to Commonwealth Games gold in 2018.

In her new role she will work alongside head coach Karen Greig on match days and will also join the club's board.

"Manchester Thunder has been a massive part of my life - as a netball player and a netball coach," said Neville, 44.

"I can't wait to be working alongside a coaching team that is already full of title-winning experience, world class players and long-standing friends.

"In the past 18 months the world has changed - for me and for us all. I've missed netball so much, as I know so many are at the moment, so I am excited by the prospect of being back on the bench and coaching world class players once more."

Neville stepped down from her role in charge of England in 2019 and took a year out of the sport following the birth of her son.

She guided Thunder to the Superleague title in 2012 and 2014 and the team won the title again in 2019 under Greig.