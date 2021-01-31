Last updated on .From the section Netball

Fionnuala Toner won a silver medal with Northern Ireland in the 2017 European Championships

Fionnuala Toner is looking forward to getting back on court with Northern Ireland as the team prepares to return after a year out due to Covid-19.

The 30-year-old, who is back in training with Superleague side Leeds Rhinos, hopes to play in a third Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Northern Ireland are set to make their comeback in four games against the Republic of Ireland in March.

"Lockdown pending it will be great to get back with the NI girls," she said.

Toner made a long-awaited return to action last week as part of an All Stars team which played England.

Training started with Leeds Rhinos in October ahead of the resumption of the Superleague and now Toner can help Northern Ireland get back on track in their bid to make the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Court rust

"We finally got playing last week and it was definitely a case of blowing the cobwebs away - it is great to be back training and hopefully the Superleague will be kick off soon," Toner told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound.

"We took it for granted playing so much netball in the couple of years before the Covid-19 lockdown and we've really missed it.

"The Commonwealth Games is our target and we're just waiting for confirmation for when the qualification cut-off will be for that.

"We have 15 youngsters from the Emerging Warriors programme coming through and now being brought into the senior group. Then there's the old heads like myself and Caroline (O'Hanlon) still there.

"So we will definitely have some new faces in the set-up when we hopefully compete in the Commonwealth Games."