Celtic Dragon and Wales defender Clare Jones is back with the Cardiff-based franchise after two years away from Superleague Netball.

After almost a year out of action, Wales' Celtic Dragon's are relishing their return to competitive action when netball's 2021 Superleague season starts on 12 February.

The Cardiff-based franchise face new team Leeds Rhino in the season opener at Studio 001 in Wakefield.

"What a better way to kick off the season," said Celtic Dragon and Wales defender Clare Jones.

The opening weekend also marks return to Superleague Netball with the Celtic Dragons for Jones, who played for the Celtic Dragons from 2015-2018, but took time out to study for a doctorate in clinical psychology.

"I think just to be able to be back in the current circumstances, it's pretty special and puts us in quite a privileged position which we are all making the most of at the moment," said Jones.

Celtic Dragons played only three games of the 2020 season before it was postponed and then cancelled in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was disappointing, but we are really excited that we've got a league to play for this season, we are in a great position now to put netball even further on the map," added Jones.

Celtic Dragons have not had the best run of form in previous seasons, but are hoping new signings and a mix of younger and more experienced players will stand them in better stead this season.

And a packed 2021 season lies ahead, with two rounds played over two consecutive days on some weekends.

"We've got a real mix, we've got youth and experience which is always great to have in a squad but also when you look at the countries (players from), we've got Australia, Jamaica, England, Wales and Scotland and so a variety of depth and skill and style within the mix," said Jones.

"It's going to be case of taking each week as it comes and focusing on one game at a time.

"We've got to do some quick learnings from that first game to take into that second game, so we can't think too far ahead."

All matches will be played behind closed doors in either Wakefield or the Copper Box Arena in London.

"To play competitive games behind closed doors is a real surreal feeling. Our Celtic Dragons fans are renowned for bring an atmosphere to a venue so that will be strange, not having them there," said Jones.

The 2021 season brings new changes with quarters now running for 12-minutes, reduced from 15-minute quarters previously, for player welfare reasons.

"The 12 minutes have been a saving grace!" joked Jones.

"I think it quickens the sport even more so, if people didn't think netball was fast already then these 12 minutes are flying by and it's amazing what three minutes can do and make a difference.

"That's something that we've been concentrating on. The last couple of weeks is getting our lungs and legs ready for those matches and just being as match fit as we possibly can."

League stage matches can end in a draw. Previously extra time was used to determine a winner and each match day teams can now use a squad of 12 players.

"We can be really strategic about how we use our bench and how we use the depth in our squad." Jones explained.

"It gives us an opportunity to play with different styles that we want.

"We've got some great man-on-man individuals. but we also have some individuals who can fly as well, so depending on who we are up against, we've got options."

To ensure the safety of everyone involved, all players must also take Covid-19 tests twice a week.

"There are protocols in place about travelling up on the bus, being in the venue, staying over in the hotels, everything. There's not been any detail that's been left unturned," explained Jones.

"There are doctors who are continuously working with the updates.

"Communication has been fantastic, there've been opportunities for athletes and management teams to attend webinars, some of which have been compulsory just to ensure we are up-to-date and we have the opportunity to ask questions."