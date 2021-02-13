Last updated on .From the section Netball

Laura Rudland is the ball for Celtic Dragons against Team Bath

Celtic Dragons suffered a second defeat on the opening weekend of netball's Superleague as Team Bath overwhelmed them 61-29 in Wakefield.

League debutants Leeds Rhinos beat Dragons 65-35 as the season began on Friday.

There was no respite for Dragons against Bath, who led 31-15 at half time.

Surrey Storm earlier edged London Pulse 42-20 with Strathclyde Sirens due to face Severn Stars on Saturday evening.