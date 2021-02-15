Last updated on .From the section Netball

Team Bath secured two wins from their first two games as the opening weekend of the 2021 Netball Superleague season continued behind closed doors.

After a commanding 61-29 victory over Celtic Dragons, the five-time Superleague champions had to dig deep to beat Loughborough Lightning 48-44.

"It was a really tough game," England international Serena Guthrie said.

"Loughborough are historically a finals side, so we knew it was going to be a step up."

Elsewhere across the weekend, Surrey Storm secured a 42-40 derby win over London Pulse on Saturday - but then faltered to a 54-40 defeat by Saracens Mavericks on Sunday.

Severn Stars suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two matches, as a 36-30 loss to Strathclyde Sirens was then followed by a 53-34 defeat to rivals Wasps.

Friday's opening fixtures saw defending champions Manchester Thunder beat Strathclyde Sirens 53-36, with Thunder scoring 20 goals in the final quarter.

Newcomers Leeds Rhinos, who were founded in 2017 and gained entry to the Superleague last year, beat Celtic Dragons 65-35.

The remaining opening fixtures take place on Monday at Studio 001 in Wakefield - one of the two venues, along with Copper Box Arena in London, being used to stage matches this season.

Loughborough face two-time Superleague winners Wasps, while Leeds Rhinos are up against Saracens Mavericks.

An extensive season-long Covid-19 testing programme will be in place after the announcement Superleague would return.

Wasps show their sting against Stars

Double league champions Wasps were in dominate form as the Coventry-based side beat local rivals Severn Stars on Sunday.

Stars struggled to find a rhythm thanks to Wasps' tight defence from Josie Huckle on Georgia Rowe, which allowed Wasps to take a commanding 16-4 advantage in the first quarter.

Despite an improvement in the third quarter and a strong finish to the match, Stars were unable to capitalised on their turn overs and were left frustrated by a second defeat in two days.

"These players are expected to play at a higher level and give a better performance," said Stars' head coach Melissa Bessell, who's side was also beaten by Strathclyde Sirens on Saturday.

"There is really no excuse for today's performance."

For player-of-the-match Rachel Dunn, who shot at over 90% in Wasps' opening victory, the feeling of being back out on court was what mattered most.

Dunn said: "We're all just really grateful that everyone has done such a fantastic job to make this work and it was a great first game."

Stuttering start to Surrey Storm's campaign

Elsewhere during the weekend's action, Surrey Storm had mixed fortunes in their quest for a third Superleague title.

In a tight derby match with rivals London Pulse on Saturday, Storm eventually ran out victors after a frenetic final quarter saw Pulse just one shot behind before player-of-the-match Sophie Kelly finished with a goal on the final whistle.

However, Storm, who are the only side to win back-to-back championships, showed signs of tiredness and couldn't find the winning formula against Saracens Mavericks as they were beaten on Sunday.

Mikki Austin, head coach and player for Surrey Storm, tweeted after the defeat external-link that she was proud of her group's "willingness to improve" against a "classy" Mavericks side.

Saracens Mavericks' Kadeen Corbin, who scored 25 goals against Surrey thanks to a strong performance in the shooting circle, was excited to play competitive netball again.

"We've been watching since Friday and we just wanted to get out on court," said Corbin. "It was up and down throughout the whole game but we know where we are at now, this is just the beginning."