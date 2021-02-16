Last updated on .From the section Netball

Emma Magee was Northern Ireland's top scorer at the 2019 Netball World Cup

Sisters Emma and Michelle Magee say Northern Ireland's netball team will continue to improve as more players cut their teeth in the Superleague.

Both Magees are among the NI contingent currently plying their trade in the UK's top-flight, with Emma's Surrey Storm set to meet Michelle's Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

International team-mates Caroline O'Hanlon, Michelle Drayne, Fionnuala Toner and Niamh Cooper will also feature in this season's competition, which began over the weekend.

"The players know the benefit, and have seen if with their own eyes," said Emma, who will miss Sunday's meeting as she continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury.

"Through Caroline, Michelle, Fionnuala and Niamh... you see their game improving game-by-game so I think as a younger player it's definitely an aspiration.

"We see first hand what it can do to your game, just being in that high performance environment all the time."

Alongside representing Northern Ireland at senior level, both sisters play inter-county Gaelic football for Armagh.

In netball, they are part of the world's 11th ranked side under head coach Dan Ryan, who is also Michelle's franchise coach in Leeds.

"He's really highly thought of in the netball world so the more that i get to work with Dan the better," Michelle told Sportsound Extra Time.

"That constant communication and contact with him is something I didn't get with him in Northern Ireland because you don't meet as regularly

Michelle was the youngest member of NI's 2017 Commonwealth Games squad

"I can already kind of see the changes in my game and the impact he's having on my game."

Having both captained Northern Ireland's under-21s, Emma (23) and Michelle (21) both had their first taste of life in the senior squad in the summer of 2017.

Although now in competing teams, the siblings insist they will remain in regular contact throughout the season as they seek to gain the ascedancy in the league table.

"We've always been that way, always reporting back to each other on how things are going and checking up on each other," said Michelle.

"It is good to have someone who's not in the team, who's outside of your franchise to go and talk to as someone who knows so much about being in the environment.

"We definitely don't isolate each other with it."