Team Bath continued their unbeaten start to the season after wins over Celtic Dragons in round one and Loughborough Lightning in round two

League leaders Team Bath won their third game of the season to maintain their unbeaten start to the Netball Superleague.

They secured a 44-39 win on Monday over Wasps, who have now lost two in a row.

Team Bath produced a dominating display in the first half and although Wasps rallied with a spirited performance in the second half, Bath held on for the victory.

"We are pleased to get the win but I'm definitely not fully happy, I think it was a part performance," said Team Bath head coach Anna Stembridge.

Elsewhere, after winning their first two games, Saracens Mavericks went down 60-35 against Loughborough Lightning.

Manchester Thunder sit second in the table after a big 57-30 win over London Pulse, making it two wins in Thunder's first two matches.

Superleague newcomers Leeds Rhinos overcame Surrey Storm 50-44 to claim their second win of the season on Sunday.

Storm had the chance to get back to winning ways the next day and they did with a 56-40 victory over Celtic Dragons.

The Dragons went into the Storm game having lost 52-35 to Strathclyde Sirens on Sunday. They have now lost all of their opening four games of the season and sit bottom of the table.